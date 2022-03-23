Responding on donors
I would like to respond to the great article written by Laura Michels in Sunday's (March 13) Record-Eagle. Let me begin by saying that there is no medical expense to the donor. All expenses are borne by the University of Michigan hospital. That includes follow up visits to the facility. There are also reimbursements for food, lodging and even lost wages were the donor to be working.
Recovery time for the donor is typically from four to 12 weeks. The hospital stay is usually about one week after the operation. When taking a donor's liver, the doctors take either the right or left lobe — which amounts to about one third of the liver. The liver will grow back to full size in about one month and is the only organ in the body to grow back.
If one is interested in donating, they can contact the University of Michigan at 1-800-333-9013 or email at txp-donors@med.umich.edu
Anthony Pickarski
Petoskey
