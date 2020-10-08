McCormack and Welch for Supreme Court
When democracy is tested, our state Supreme Court must be the branch of government to rise above politics.
Consider voting for Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack and Elizabeth Welch on the nonpartisan part of the ballot. Justice McCormack is regarded as an intellectual who commands the respect of liberal and conservative colleagues alike.
Before finishing her first term on the court, her fellow justices unanimously elected her chief justice — a rare occasion. Welch is similarly seen as a smart, hard-working, even-handed lawyer who will vote on the rule, not on the politics.
Vote McCormack and Welch.
Molly Phinny
Cedar
