Support foster families
Last year, I was honored to be asked to join the board of Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. CFS is a nonprofit that serves 20 counties and does amazing work with children in crisis and foster care. I wanted to support their work, but having no experience in social work, I wondered what I could offer.
Then an opportunity unfolded. Some foster families were going through hardship and we were asked to contribute meals. I love to cook, so I was off and running. I posted what I was doing on my neighborhood social media page in case anyone else wanted to contribute. The response was amazing.
What I find most touching about this experience is that the donations were not made by my buddies. They were made by people that realized a need and acted upon it. I’ve learned that despite our differences, people can come together for the good of their community.
Foster families contribute so much to the lives of children in need and all of us can help these families in an array of different ways. May is Foster Care Awareness Month. If you’d like to support foster families, check out CFS at www.cfsnwmi.org.
Nicola Philpott
Traverse City