It was interesting to see that Grand Traverse County Commission Chairman Hentschel thinks it is a “no-brainer” to support a resolution that declares the Commission will not “appropriate any funds to aid in the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of rights under the Second Amendment.”
I would enthusiastically support such a resolution if Chairman Hentschel will tell us when exactly it became lawful to appropriate public funds for anything that is unconstitutional. Do we really need our Commission taking time, effort and money to tell itself to not do something unconstitutional? Nor something that is unnecessary? A no-brainer, indeed, no matter one’s views of the Second Amendment and gun rights.
Scott Phillips
Peninsula Township
