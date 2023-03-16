Elk Rapids needs to stop electing poor performers
For the last six years, Elk Rapids has had some issues. We’ve watched our village board go to group counseling where pretty much nothing was accomplished. We've watched individuals throw temper tantrums over our library.
Now we are watching the school board make choices based on their own personal opinions – and continue to not put our children first. We do not need another weight room, but our board has decided once again to push out another educator who actually cares about the education of our children.
The members on the board have decided to act like children. I do not care if you have personal issues with someone – but to push out Terry Starr and Julie Brown because you don’t like them? They have shown, again and again, what an improvement they are for our community!
Here’s the kicker: One board member decided to accept Mrs. Brown's resignation, then chose to quit so they wouldn’t have to deal with the ramifications of that decision.
When will these board members grow up and stand up for what is right for our town and not just themselves?
Please stop voting for those folks who bring nothing to the table.
Maggie Pezzullo
Elk Rapids
