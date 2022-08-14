Are we a nation of ageists?
Why are President Biden’s poll numbers so low?
It’s not that he is a “do-nothing” president. In the past month alone, he has shepherded bills through Congress on microchips, veterans (“burn pits”), climate change and prescription drugs.
His administration has removed the evil Ayman al-Zawahiri from our midst and has had other successes as well: Reducing the number of COVID cases, pandemic relief and an infrastructure bill.
His numbers cannot be explained solely by Republicans’ MAGA-mania or their hatred of history or women’s rights.
The majority of Americans support Biden’s agenda.
So the real problem must be his age. It’s not something for us to be proud of. It’s just that we are a nation that worships youth, celebrity and “appearances.”
By Inauguration Day 2025, Biden will be 82. To most Americans, that is just too old to be president.
The president must decide soon whether to run for re-election. The Democrats need time to find suitable new candidates.
Gary C. Petty
Bellaire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.