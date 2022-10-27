Michigan's like a Green Zone in Iraq
Consider these: Pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac; providing military assault vehicles and riot gear for police; expanding Soo Locks for larger ships; and doubling Camp Grayling, the largest U.S. cold-weather military training facility. All these are interconnected.
For more than a century, Michigan has been a military training and weapons manufacturing center. We built planes, bombs and tanks, practiced naval war exercises in Lake Michigan, and cold-weather training of soldiers here for the 1918 invasion of Russia.
Today, we have a premier maritime academy in Traverse City, a drone technology school and Coast Guard training, plus a rocket launch site under development in the Upper Peninsula.
Northern Michigan is like the “Green Zone” in Iraq — a heavily fortified safe zone for weapons training and wartime command and control.
When major developments here are green-lighted to benefit our masters of war, it will provide guaranteed access to unlimited oil and gas for ships, planes, rockets and tanks, with a pacified populace.
Sadly, this security from conventional warfare makes Michigan a priority target for nuclear war.
Peace, friend.
David Petrove
Interlochen
