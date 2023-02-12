'On the Beach' and No. 623
The 1959 movie “On the Beach” on TCM a couple weeks ago was based on the premise of nuclear war ending all life on earth. Back then, the movie also was translated into Russian for Nikita Khrushchev who “maintained the possibility of ‘peaceful coexistence’ with the West,” and which may have helped promote the nuclear disarmament treaties during the MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) period, but threats still continued to grow.
Thirty years passed before the Soviet Union in 1989 conceded defeat to appease our British-American Empire in the hope of saving Russia from total nuclear annihilation. Unfortunately, we spent the next 30 years deploying even more potent weapons, trashed peace agreements and used NATO to surround Russia, plus China.
Our justification is always our fear that someone else may become as dangerous as us.
In the movie, Gregory Peck postulates that the war began with a mistake. (This was before the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.) A few weeks ago, the “Doomsday Clock” was advanced toward its closest end point ever, before we shipped more powerful weapons to the Ukraine-Russian war.
The tower on the submarine carries the number “623." Maybe that is an omen.
We know how the movie ends.
Let’s change it.
David Petrove
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.