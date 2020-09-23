Endless temporary taxes
When the county millage to “repair roads” was proposed, it claimed to be a temporary tax, because our roads desperately needed repair, and the Republican legislature was against raising gas taxes to cover the state’s obligation to help.
The temporary “previously voted tax increase” “for repair and improvement of streets, roads, highways and bridges within Grand Traverse County” is again on the ballot. Republicans won’t let temporary taxes end — particularly when the money helps fund the pork-barrel DDA, Brownfield Redevelopment and County Land Bank and $2 million more to resurrect the Hartman-Hammond zombie Bridge to Chaos.
Stop the millage zombie. Vote no on the renewal proposal.
David Petrove
Interlochen
