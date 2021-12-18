Un-coat our kids
Why do so many liberal-socialist parents force their kids to bundle up and wear coats and gloves, despite scientific proof that nothing we do is going to change the weather?
Let the kids get outside to develop herd immunity to the cold and snow, the way nature intended animals to do in winter. If God had wanted us to hide ourselves from each other, our bodies would be covered with fur. That is why horse skin is called “hide.”
Every time a little snow or sleet falls, the socialist government bureaucrats waste tax dollars for snow plowing, just to support government jobs. Hundreds of trucks push tons of snow and dump tons of salt on our roads, despite the scientific fact that all that white, slippery stuff will eventually go away on its own.
Plus, the same socialist government issues “weather alerts,” “winter storm warnings” and “mandates to not park on streets” which cripples the free-market, capitalist businesses by forcing workers and consumers to stay home with their kids.
Stand up for freedom and un-coat and uncover our kids. Let their noses run free.
Remember: thermometers only show temperature, and wind chill is just fake news.
David Petrove
Interlochen