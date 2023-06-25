Contemplating the smoke, harbingers of destruction
It has been years since we could look up and see the stars, as we used to, on cloudless summer nights.
Forest fires burning 2,000 miles away give us a haze that blocks most of the starlight we should otherwise see on clear nights. Record numbers of fires in Canada bring us smoke so thick we can smell it and even taste it many days.
News reports now remind us to keep kids indoors and wear masks when wildfire smoke gets so bad, because smoke can damage lungs and bloodstreams, leading to illness and even death.
But things could be worse.
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, were subjected to toxic chemical smoke from a train derailment, while many others have breathed smoke and fumes from other trains, refineries, factories, pipeline leaks and fires. Fortunately for us, those problems have generally happened in someone else’s back yards.
Now, imagine something more toxic than any chemical or wood fire that drifts across our entire continent and remains deadly for thousands of years. That is the predicted outcome of nuclear fallout we can expect, if and when thermonuclear weapons are launched in anyone’s backyard. You can almost taste it coming.
Peace, friend.
David Petrove
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.