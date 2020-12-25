Bergman failed Michiganders
Texas filed a lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate all ballots cast in the recent presidential election in Michigan and three other states. Incredibly, our U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman supported this lawsuit. The Supreme Court denied the lawsuit, but citizens of Michigan’s First Congressional District shouldn't overlook what Bergman revealed by his action.
Bergman believes your vote for president should be thrown out.
Bergman believes Michigan shouldn't be able to set its own election rules. Rather, Texas and other states should dictate our election process and outcomes.
Bergman doesn't believe the vote of the people should determine the presidential winner. Rather, the courts and the state legislature should determine the outcome.
Bergman apparently believes the bogus and bizarre claims about election fraud in Michigan, claims that have been debunked in the courts, by election officials and by independent experts. He prefers outlandish claims to objective truth.
Republican officials are pressured to salvage the election for the current president by any means. This pressure starts with the president and continues through many members of the Republican Party – but not all. Some showed courage by standing up for the law, the truth and democracy. Jack Bergman is not among them.
Jerry Peterson
Glen Arbor