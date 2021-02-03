Answers, please
I have some questions for Congressman Bergman:
It’s been more than three weeks since the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol. Why haven’t we heard from you? Don’t you think you owe your constituents and all residents in the State of Michigan an explanation as to why you signed on with other Republicans to invalidate the votes of your fellow citizens?
Are you just following the right-wing herd or do you have some specific information on election fraud that we are not privy to? Do you know something about the way our election in November was handled that the numerous judges who ruled against the many pro-Trump cases don’t know regarding fraud at the ballot box? Is it that you don’t approve of the state’s electorate voting to allow no reason absentee voting?
Do you feel confident that your reelection numbers are valid even though you question the statewide totals?
And finally, do you see a way that you can be seen as a legitimate member of the U.S. House of Representatives after your actions? If you don’t believe that our election process can be trusted, do you believe in our system of government at all?
Your constituents deserve some answers.
Susan Peterson
Williamsburg