Choice seems clear in light dispute
Christian doctrine is very clear: Love thy neighbor. So when your neighbor says "Hey, your lights are shining in my window and making it hard to sleep," do you say, "I’m sorry; we should get some lights that only shine on the ground where people need to see?"
Plus, it would save money, not lighting up the sky, and lower the carbon footprint, protecting God’s creation.
Or do you get a lawyer and spend parishioners' money on that, instead of just being a good neighbor?
Immaculate Conception Church and School, it seems, have an easy choice.
So far, they’re picking the wrong one.
Curt Peterson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.