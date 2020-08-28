Patience is the answer
Stephen Lewis’s column of Aug. 23 was basically a rant against two cyclists riding abreast that he encountered on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula. Although the cyclists were entirely legal, I concur that they certainly were not exercising the best judgement by riding that way on a busy road.
But my question is, does the author write a column to rant every time he encounters a clueless motorist? The truth is there are good and bad cyclists and good and bad motorists. But singling out an incident such as this to rant against cyclists only serves to fuel the fire of animosity toward cyclists, which in turn, creates a dangerous situation for them on the road. Education and encouraging patience are important for both sides, and this column missed the opportunity to do this.
Shame on you.
Gussie Peterson
Traverse City
