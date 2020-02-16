A tragic day for American democracy
The GOP has long professed to be the party of law and order, a strong national security, devotion to the Constitution and rule of law. All of that vanished on Feb. 5, 2020, when Senate Republicans abrogated their congressional oversight responsibility and sold their souls and our democracy by voting to enable a corrupt president to avoid accountability and allow him to remain above the law.
In so doing, the GOP has created an imperial president who is unaccountable for his actions and will remain above the law for the remainder of his presidency. How far will the GOP go to aid and abet a president who has no regard for our democratic institutions and who idolizes murderous dictators around the world — i.e. Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, et al.? A tragic day for American Democracy.
John Peterson
Empire
