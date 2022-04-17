Two different wars
Ukraine, a European country, is being attacked by a larger, stronger country, Russia, which deliberately targets civilians, infrastructure and barricades cities preventing all access to food, water and medical aid, causing starvation of children women and elders. The U.S. supplies financial, military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its refugees and puts severe sanctions in place on Russia. Ukrainians are defending their country and are called heroes.
Yemen, a Middle Eastern country, is being attacked by a larger, stronger country, Saudi Arabia, which deliberately targets civilians, infrastructure and barricades the entire country preventing all access to fuel, food, water and medical supplies and causing severe starvation to children, women and elders. In this war the U.S. supplies the attackers with military aid with little help for refugees and no sanctions in place.
The worst humanitarian crisis in the world is in Yemen. I recommend everyone go to YouTube and watch “The Hunger Ward,” which documents this crisis. When Yeminis send missiles into Saudi Arabia in defense of their country, they're called terrorists.
Our advocacy group is asking Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and Rep. Jack Bergman to support a War Powers resolution to end military support for Saudi Arabia and this awful war on women and children.
War is not the answer.
Jean Petersen
Empire
