We miss Friday Night Live
Where has the very popular Friday Night Live gone? Other than the annual Cherry Fest, it was one of the most successful, highly attended events in Traverse City history. It was enjoyed by tourists, locals, young and old, as well as the merchants.
We are the ones who make Traverse City the great city it is. And we deserve better than to have this popular event get canned. It has given Traverse City a big black eye.
We want it back: Four Friday nights in August.
Ken Petersen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.