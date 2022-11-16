U.S. must cease its support for the destruction of Yemen
I would like to remind U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) and the public that U.S. military support of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen is causing irreparable harm to its people by destroying critical infrastructure and blockading food and medical supplies necessary for life itself.
President Joe Biden tried to work with Saudi Arabia to increase oil output to lower global energy prices and ease worldwide inflation of gas prices, something we see daily at gas pumps. But, Saudi Arabia has not only refused to increase output, they have cut output, driving up prices here and worldwide.
In response, Rep. Bergman, it is time to rethink our policy of providing aircraft maintenance, logistics support, intelligence, and spare parts to Saudi Arabia in support of their war in Yemen. Together, we cause terrible harm to the country and people of Yemen.
I am asking you, Mr. Bergman, to publicly call for a full vote on the Yemen War Powers Resolution in the House.
It only takes a simple majority of the House to pull our aid from Saudi Arabia, telling them we will no longer support their immoral destruction of Yemen.
Jean Petersen
Maple City
