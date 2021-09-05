Congress should decide
As we watch and grieve over actions in Afghanistan, we understand why sending our soldiers into war must be vigorously debated in Congress not just among the president’s cabinet. Too many of us know Michigan veterans of forever wars who suffer physical and mental anguish from three and four deployments to war zones at enormous monetary cost and with no clear end goal.
Presidents stretch AUMFs (Authorization for the Use of Military Force) to initiate military action without serious public or legislative debate. Congress relinquished to the president their constitutional authority to declare war. They must reclaim their responsibility to ask hard questions and make hard decisions by repealing the 2002 AUMF.
My Northern Michigan Advocacy Team and I appreciate Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters for their support for S.J. Res 10, a bipartisan bill to repeal the 2002 AUMF. We are asking our Michigan senators to make a public statement of support or co-sponsor the bill, thus encouraging Sen. Chuck Schumer to bring it quickly to the floor. We can help repeal this AUMF by contacting our Michigan senators, asking them to co-sponsor the bill S.J. Res. 10 repealing the 2002 AUMF.
Jean Petersen
Maple City