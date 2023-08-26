Promote the peacemakers
It has been said many times – and by many people – that the federal budget is the embodiment of our country's values. When you look at the budget for 2024, do we value peace or war?
When violence erupts in other countries, we often get sucked into the conflict sending troops into harm’s way and costing millions. It would be less costly to prevent the conflict from erupting.
Inside the budget for the State Department are three peacekeeping funds to help countries prevent violence and recover from violence. These are: The Complex Crisis Fund, $30 million; the Atrocities Prevention Fund, $5 million; and the Reconciliation Fund $25 million — a drop in the bucket compared to the military budget of more than $800 billion.
The State Department uses these funds to work with local agencies to address signs of rising violence, such as elevated rhetoric or increased attacks on a particular group of people.
One local group asked for help to increase communication between villages to counteract misinformation. The State Department funds helped to provide easy-to-use communication tools that not only ended the misinformation, but also helped with trading between the people. A peace-building agency in the Congo used the funds to promote soccer games between park rangers and the people who lived in the park to build relationships and promote conflict resolution. If we reduce what is provided through these funds, we will need to spend more on the military budget.
We, who value peace above war, need to let US Rep. Jack Bergman and Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow know that we care deeply about these peacekeeping funds and they need to be protected – or increased.
Jean Petersen
Maple City
