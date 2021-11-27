Prevent vet suicide
The weekend of Nov. 12, 13 and 14 we honored our veterans who fought in foreign wars from WWII to Afghanistan. We had ceremonies, school children did programs, posted their pictures on social media and offered free breakfast or dinner.
We are disturbed about the high veteran suicide rate — complaining not enough is done to help them — but haven’t considered that the best way to prevent veteran suicide is to make it harder to send young men and women into combat where they see and do things that tear at their very souls. We do medical interventions for physical injury, but repairing a soul is a long, difficult process. What a waste of our national treasure.
The Northern Michigan Advocacy Team commends Sen. Gary Peters for co-sponsoring SJ 10 to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force. Congress willingly gave away its constitutional duty to strenuously debate the necessity of sending troops into combat. The AUMF gives that power to the president and his/her cabinet.
Congress must shoulder their responsibility and do their part to stop making more combat veterans by passing SJ 10 repealing the 2002 AUMF.
Jean Petersen
Maple City