Peninsula Township vote an easy choice
Please vote "Yes" to renew the Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) millage to continue the preservation of valuable farmland and avoid residential sprawl.
The program not only supports farming as it passes to the next generation, but protects scenic views and helps mitigate traffic on a narrow peninsula with limited roadways.
The price of the millage is one of the best investments any Old Mission Peninsula resident can make. For more information, please go to renewpdr.com.
Sue Peters and Dave Murphy
Traverse City
