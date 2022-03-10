Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 10, 2022 @ 10:15 am
Set thoughtful priorities
Instead of the Michigan legislature cutting taxes right now, why don’t we fix the roads, fix the schools, fix the bridges, fix the sewer lines, fix the waterlines — and then cut taxes?
Bill Perkins
Suttons Bay
