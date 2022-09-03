Why not propane instead of electric?
Northern Michigan school districts, like Elk Rapids Schools, have unique challenges when it comes to school buses. While electric buses are one choice, Superintendent Julie Brown is right to question their charge time, range and recharging infrastructure cost — all of which aren’t suited for northern Michigan.
Propane buses, conversely, are already here. There are 22,000 propane buses transporting 1.3 million kids to school across 49 states. In Michigan, there are nearly 500 propane buses in operation.
Cost is a crucial issue for every school district. Three propane buses can be purchased for every one electric bus, taking more diesel buses off local roads faster. And they start up reliably on even the coldest winter days.
At 400 miles, propane buses also have four times longer range, helpful especially for the longer distances of travel needed for daily school routes and after-school activities.
We recommend northern Michigan school leaders take a hard look at propane school buses because they are the most convenient and cost-effective means to craft the region’s clean future.
Tucker Perkins and Derek Dalling
Tucker Perkins is the president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council based in Washington, D.C. Derek Dalling is executive director of Michigan Propane Gas Association.
