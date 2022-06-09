Don't rest on laurels
Now that the Benzie County Board of Commissioners has the findings of the broadband internet surveys, I urge them not to rest on their laurels and to not just hand the reins over to a large company who may not have our residents interests (pr pocketbooks) at heart.
We need affordable broadband for every household in this county. A lot of our livelihoods depend on it. Students need it for school, people need it to work from home, and most employers require it to even apply for jobs.
I urge other locals to let the county commissioners know how important this is to us.
Patti Perkette
Beulah
