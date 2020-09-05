Not supporting Bergman
I called Rep. Jack Bergman’s office, asking if he’d support the U.S. Postal Service. I was told Bergman fully supported the USPS and then of the struggles of the post office since the Bush administration, when the USPS was made to fully fund retirements for the next 75 years. I “listen” to what people do, not what they say.
Bergman wasn’t one of the 26 Republicans who voted for the Delivering For America Act. He did not join Fred Upton, the lone Michigan Republican who voted in support. The USPS is our lifeline in rural America. Vote for someone who understands the First District, not Louisiana Jack.
Linda Pepper
Grawn
