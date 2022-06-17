What real election fraud looks like
Recently there has been a lesson in what genuine election fraud looks like. It is NOT someone manipulating a voting machine in Michigan from Italy. It is old fashioned making up names and submitting them to get on the ballot.
On Monday, May 23, the Bureau of Elections alerted the Board of Canvassers, that 19 candidates submitted petitions that had fraudulent signatures on them. Five of these were Republican candidates for governor. In order to be on the ballot for governor, candidates must gather 15,000 signatures from Michigan registered voters. Usually, a candidate gathers signatures at events they sponsor and from their supporters.
The Bureau of Elections report pointed to 36 individual signature gatherers and one company — First Choice Contracting, LLC, headed by Shawn Wilmoth of Warren — as being connected with the problem signatures.
On Thursday, June 2, the Michigan Appeals Court did not allow any of these five candidates to appear on the primary ballot. Election fraud is usually the result of incompetence, laziness and greed. While the firm who produced the fraudulent petition signatures is basically to blame, candidates are ultimately responsible for everything done in their name.
Linda Pepper
Grawn
