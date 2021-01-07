Letter: Pelvin
Goodbye 2020
What a year. It’s that simple, yet carries many more implications than what three words can do. We saw a global pandemic; complete panic; shutdowns; businesses, governments and schools closed. People lost jobs, security and family members yet also started walking, being outside and spending time with family.
What I can say is that 2020 will go down as one of the most challenging years for those of us in northern Michigan. Many people are afraid another 2008 will happen, while others have already shifted into new areas and used the situations to make their lives better. My perspective is a little bit of both, as I am enjoying the simplicity the times have brought and using the challenges to grow. If the events that shaped my high school and college years taught me anything, it’s to use the challenges to build and become stronger and use that strength to influence the change I want to see in the world around me.
So go out and make yourself stronger; go run, take a class online, paint, build — but build yourself up and see how things change for you.
Chris Pelvin
Beulah