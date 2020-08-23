Don't hinder growth
One of Benzie County's few gathering spots is in a battle to grow with the local township that seems to be spurred by board members rather than with the local communities. By voting in a very vague ordinance after approving multiple land use permits and spending large sums of the township budget fighting to defend the ordinance after a judge ruled against it.
My question is why is the government involved in a position such as this? Why spend so much money to try and choke out a local business that locals enjoy and brings in revenue for the local economy? I don't know the answers to this, but I do know that government should not be choosing winners and losers in business.
To the board members of Homestead Township: stop wasting taxpayers money on an issue that your constituents have no issues with.
Chris Pelvin
Beulah
