Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.