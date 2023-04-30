Per diem and the Grand Traverse County board
Let it be known that I am strongly opposed to the Grand Traverse County lack of a per diem policy.
As an elected official, and anyone else who is paid with taxpayer dollars, accountability is mandatory. Limits and strict rules need to be in place.
Who do you think you are? Do you think that you are better than everyone else?
Rules and guidelines need to be in place – and you need to be transparent and accountable to the people you serve.
I am forwarding a copy of this email to the Record-Eagle so someone will have witness to my complaint and will count it as being opposed to your practices.
Joyce Peiffer
Williamsburg
