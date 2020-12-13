Support due process, justice for GTB
I am pleased that the Record-Eagle is reporting about the 87,000 acres illegally taken from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the seeking of getting their land claims case before the U.S. Court of Claims.
GTB asked the Leelanau County commissioners for support and astoundingly three opposed.
Racism?
Melinda Lautner, without evaluating other options available to GTB, stated we would be suing ourselves by supporting the tribe and she also queried about the amount of damage involved — ludicrous. GTB is not seeking parity, only 1800s value plus interest. Leelanau County is not being sued. Ms. Lautner, would you rather have current constituent land owners be sued or the U.S. government be sued? With her line of thinking, her constituent land owners would be at at risk. She should be supporting GTB in obtaining "Due Process" for the very reason that GTB has continually supported Leelanau County with a multitude of 2 percent grants over many years. What's the old axiom, "Never bite the hand that feeds you."
Previous U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek supported our efforts when he was our congressman. Congressman Bergman, like your predecessor, please support the Grand Traverse Band in their quest for due process and justice.
Al Pedwaydon
Traverse City