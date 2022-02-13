Maybe they don't know
I have a question for Antrim County commissioners: Please explain why you would withhold membership in the Health Department of Northwest Michigan? Do you think you are saving Antrim County $250,000?
The strength of the four counties acting together creates enormous leverage. Our $250,000 tax contribution provides access to $25 million in services such as infant and mother health care, medical and dental services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, water treatment, and more. Where do you suppose Antrim County will find the resources to even begin to cover all of these services ourselves?
It is hard to imagine this is a good idea. Are you ignorant or apathetic? Maybe you don’t know, and you don’t care.
Sarah Peck
Rapid City