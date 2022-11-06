Don’t leave your baby in the street
Our democracy is still very young. For 246 years, we have seen her grow and take her first steps. Still a child, she requires us to be good parents. She needs our attention, our direction and our care. In short, she needs us.
Now imagine a busy highway with every type of driver. Most obey traffic laws. But some are distracted, or drunk, or even deranged. Some think laws don’t apply to them at all.
There’s a flood coming and your baby, Democracy, needs to cross this highway to get to safety.
Worse yet, there’s a target on her back. There are drivers bent on running her down.
Would you now abandon her to cross alone? Would you sit by and let her wander onto that highway with all the drunks and crazy drivers and just assume she’ll make it across?
If so, you do not deserve to live in a democracy. She requires us as citizens to be present, to guide her, to see that she is safe.
That’s why everyone must vote.
It’s our duty as Americans, and it could well be our last chance.
E. Paxson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.