Leelanau board shouldn’t claim moral high ground
It was courageous of Scott Blair to speak out and express his thoughts in a recent column regarding Leelanau County’s move to institute prayers before meetings. They could’ve hanged or burned Mr. Blair at the stake for his personal views 330 years ago.
One key reason for founding this country was to allow one to practice their personal beliefs and not have a religion mandated by government, i.e. Separation of Church and State. Now government claims some moral high ground by stating that only “recognized religion” with a church building and or a congregation can conduct these prayer rituals. An interesting sanctimonious and politicized position one political party seemingly has seized to claim some moral authority.
What of our Native American neighbors and their time-honored traditions and beliefs established long before white Europeans arrived on these shores? What of other world religions and their practices, some monotheistic; couldn’t their thoughts be used to begin meetings and honor our fellow humans and the well-ordered operation of government of the people, all the people? As a practicing Christian, aren’t we all God’s children?
The Son once taught, “Judge not, lest ye be judged.” More befitting to this situation, He said in Matthew 6:6 ... (Look it up in your Bible, elected government representatives).
T.A. Parvin
Leland