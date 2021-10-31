At issue: redistricting
Regarding Dan Hawkins's comments of Oct. 20, 2021, I believe he is misguided in the value of long overlooked state redistricting. We are all most grateful for the economic engine provided by the draw of northern Michigan in general and what Traverse City specifically provides to our community. By un-hitching our wagon from Traverse City directly, our voices return to the local level, which is the intent of government, increasing our governmental representation.
Traverse City's issues and concerns are not always those of smaller, more rural communities. When two or more are gathered, there's always going to be diversity; better it should be heard within your own community. We are all spokes in the wheel of northern Michigan, but treasure the new strength that a representative, responsible to your area, will add to your community. You will still have your "symbiotic intergovernmental relationship," but perhaps now you'll have your own voice as well.
T. A. Parvin
Leland