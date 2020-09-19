Everyone's vote should matter
The National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. We should join with the other numerous states that have passed the national popular vote interstate compact. The president should be elected like other offices and be the person who gets the most votes throughout the entire country.
Everybody’s vote should matter. This bill would make every person’s vote equal throughout the U.S. It would ensure that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election.
Rama K Paruchuri
Ann Arbor
