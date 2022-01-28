Open letter to City Hall
I’m worried about a huge mistake when the City rewrites the master plan. Commissioner Tim Werner is quoted in the Record-Eagle saying words like “character” and “intensity” are too vague.
In the Supreme Court opinion Jacobellis v Ohio, a case involving obscenity, Justice Stewart famously said he couldn’t define obscenity, “But I know it when I see it.”
If master plan editors need new words to describe what the vast majority of residents want, they should use “the scale and beauty of the place” or “the reason we live here” or “the half of our pay we can’t bank but know what it means because we all make daily withdrawals.”
There are interests in City Hall that would like to do away with the words “small town character.” For years they have tried to do just that. But sugar-coating reality won’t do anybody any favor. The master plan should include a product label-type warning: “Warning: This is a preservationist City! All developers are welcome, but plan glass and steel towers at your own risk!”
Grant Parsons
Traverse City