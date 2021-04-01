Congratulations to the R-E
Extended family members in Grand Rapids, where their local newspaper was downsized, read the Record-Eagle. Friends who retired to Florida call me after reading the Record-Eagle. Family members who (usually) live in New York City and Washington, D.C. regularly email comments about Record-Eagle stories they read online.
As papers in other cities decline or disappear, many of us are acutely aware of the Record-Eagle's crucial role in the quality of life in northern Michigan. The R-E keeps this community informed, advised and engaged. The result of good investigative journalism and pointed analysis is improved government, improved schools, improved public services and improved awareness of local culture.
The Record-Eagle is a core asset of northern Michigan — as much a landmark of our intellectual environment as the Bay is the natural environment. Congratulations on your recent national awards, and a sincere local handclap for what you do very well every day.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City