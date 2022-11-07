Here's a candidate worthy of our support
TJ Andrews is running for Grand Traverse County Commission District 7, which includes part of Traverse City and Peninsula Township. I haven’t been this enthusiastic about a candidate since my mom ran for school board in 1966.
I’ve worked with TJ Andrews on community projects, and she is honorable, objective, intelligent and committed. She is a great neighbor, an attorney, a mom with school-age kids, an open-water swimmer, and she and her husband own one of the best-looking German Shorthair dogs around.
Please vote for TJ Andrews for Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
