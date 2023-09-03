Open letter to Traverse City mayor
Dear Mayor Lewis,
The Aug. 29 Record-Eagle reported you encouraged city commissioners to act soon on the controversial City Zoning Amendment Plan. Please reconsider. Please urge current commissioners to wait for the November election.
During the election process, candidates can state their zoning opinions and provide voters their best arguments. Residents can then intelligently choose commissioners who will best shape the City’s land use policies — Accessory Dwelling Units, property splits, neighborhood preservation.
Two planning commissioners recently resigned and criticized the zoning amendment process. At the last city commission meeting, 50 people protested the process.
Residents want to be heard and they want intelligent decisions. Residents are deeply engaged in city zoning policy. They are educated about zoning issues. They deserve time to evaluate candidates’ zoning ideas. They deserve to be part of planning the City’s future.
November’s election can provide candidates a perfect forum to discuss this critically important issue. The election can be a pressure release valve for controversy.
Conversely, if current commissioners jam through zoning changes right before the November election, it will be seen as a heavy-handed tactic to evade public accountability.
Sincerely,
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
