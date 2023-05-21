Judge Maloney’s ‘collusion’ decision
Over the years, Traverse City officials and their favored developers have routinely criticized local judges.
Judge Forster was dead wrong when he stopped a developer’s plan to build a parking deck on the farmer’s market site. Judge Rodgers was dead wrong when he canceled an illegal tall building permit. Judge Power was dead wrong when he said city residents had a right to vote on FishPass.
Recently, a federal judge found Traverse City probably had acted in collusion with its developer-du-jour by settling a tall building lawsuit in favor of the developer.
Once again, they blame the judge. Their attorney says: “The Order finds that the settlement of the parties [Traverse City, Shawn Winter, and 326 Land Company] was based on ‘collusion’ between the parties. The Court’s repeated findings of the ‘possibility of collusion’ in the Order and in prior orders has no basis in law or fact…”
Collusion is defined as a “secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others.” The judge’s decision is a black mark on Traverse City government.
Yes, bad decisions have been made, but not by the judges.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
Current national mess is one Democrats have made worse
The destruction of our country continues through the inadequate policies of the Biden administration. It is beyond reasonable comprehension how the Democrat Party can allow and agree with this.
Reduction of fossil fuel development; inflation caused by policy actions; a horrible mess at our southern boarder allowing human suffering; unmitigated illegal immigration for future political gains, allowing many people to suffer without housing, food and proper health care; sex and slave trading; and rising crime rates throughout the country are issues seemingly designed to destroy our economy and justice systems.
Biden family business activities, currently being investigated by the House Republicans, also are troubling. They have taken more than $11 million in those activities. All of these issues go unreported by the compliant press, this paper included!
Will it ever end? Not until the people of this country rise up and defeat those who are politically in power. Now is the time to move away from the Democrats, learn about and understand what is really happening in our country, refusing to fall for the same old lines, admitting to the corruption in the CIA and Department of Justice and join with those who love this country, i.e., the Republican Party.
As a country, we cannot continue down this road. Stand up for what is right and fair. Stand up for your future!
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor
Editor’s Note: An Associated Press story published May 10 in the Record-Eagle online edition provided an update on the House Republicans’ investigation of President Joe Biden’s family and their finances.
