Lawsuit threatens zoning rules
Peninsula Township’s nationally-recognized farmland preservation plan is being challenged in a $200 million federal lawsuit. Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula owners claim they have a constitutional right to conduct commercial operations in agricultural zones.
WOMP’s lawsuit would overturn the Peninsula’s zoning plan and use farmland for wedding events, alcohol service, and food service until 2 a.m. The Township currently allows those activities in commercial zones, but not on farmland.
Historically, WOMP wineries have succeeded so well that another five wineries are rumored to be ready to apply for permits. Despite that success, WOMP claims township zoning limits their revenue. Overwhelmingly, township residents support the Township Board’s side in the lawsuit. In a recent township survey, a large majority of residents disagreed with expanding commercial activities on farmland.
Peninsula Township’s Citizens Agricultural Advisory Committee (on which I serve) has been meeting for months to draft new zoning rules to enhance sustainable farming, but WOMP declined to participate.
The Record-Eagle’s coverage is important for all of Michigan, because all zoning ordinances will be threatened if wineries win $200 million for alleging their rights supersede zoning rules.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.