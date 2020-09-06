Road commission's faux surprise
In Friday’s Record-Eagle, the Road Commission professed ”surprise” that Citizens for Accountable Road Spending (CARS) is fighting the $5 million road millage.
Where is the surprise? A coalition of us have been fighting the Road Commission’s “pork barrel” project — the bypass bridge through Boardman Valley — since 2002. It’s bad for the environment, bad economics and bad traffic planning.
The bypass bridge was rejected last time, after the Commission wasted hundreds of thousands of tax dollars “studying” it.
Last week, Commission Manager Brad Kluczysnki defended the $5 million millage to your reporter, by defending the bypass bridge plan: “The overwhelming message was, build a bridge. They didn’t care about anything else, they just wanted to see a bridge built.”
The bypass bridge won’t help solve traffic jams. Look at the Road Commission’s website. Its own Transportation Study says, "According to MDOT, 80-90 percent of traffic in the region is coming into Traverse City.” (page 6) If 80-90 percent of traffic wants to come into Traverse City, why spend millions to build a by-pass that 80-90 percent of traffic won’t use?
There’s no surprise. It’s the same opposition to the same governmental pork.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.