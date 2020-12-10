Boardman bypass is dead
Your front page article (“Snakes bats and fens,” Nov. 19 Record-Eagle) reported on the Road Commission’s webinar concerning the Hartman-Hammond bypass. Your article correctly highlighted the environmental problems of building a bridge across the Boardman Valley.
But your article did not mention the surprise announcement by the Road Commission’s consultant: “This is not a bypass.”
“Not a bypass?”
That means it’s a local-use road, and should be designed for slower traffic requiring a less direct route — no need for a higher speed straight-shot around the City. For local-use traffic, we can repair and connect local roads, and save the cost of a $2.5 million study and a $45 million bridge, and we can avert the environmental damage of the old bypass plan.
I hope you will continue following the story, and I hope you’ll investigate the fundamental change from “bypass” to “corridor.” The consultant announced it emphatically, and if true, after 20 years of controversy it would be nice to know the bypass is really dead.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City