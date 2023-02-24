Downtown plan didn't envision land swaps for parking decks
The Jan. 20 Record-Eagle reported Traverse City will spend $5,555,900 in Tax Increment Financing money to buy a downtown lot, just to re-sell it and then pay 1% interest on the balance to the DDA.
Mayor Lewis is quoted “thanking the DDA for the low interest rate.”
Why is City Hall suddenly becoming a real estate broker? Why the accounting backflips — one city account “loaning” money to another? The answer: It’s part of a land swap to build another parking deck.
When TIF started diverting taxes in 1997, city officials wrote the following: “VISION: The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) envisions maintaining downtown’s small town character… MISSION: PROTECT DOWNTOWN’S SMALL TOWN CHARACTER … No glass towers, widened streets, or ugly contemporary looking parking structures are planned.” (See “TIF 97 Plan.”)
Then DDA paid $635,000 to buy a defunct dry-cleaning property previously valued at $235,000. Now a “land swap." Soon, a parking deck costing an estimated $20-25 million. All this scheming for what? For a publicly subsidized parking deck for private businesses.
City officials: This seems like the worst violation of public trust in the history of the city.
Grant Parsons
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.