I support USPS - here's why
A July 12 Traverse City Record-Eagle article on Page 5B demanded that readers, “Stop using paper checks, already.”
Supposedly, as the claim goes, there are random mass thefts from mailboxes; it’s simple to alter the amount and payee on a paper check and cashing an altered check is a breeze. Result: Checking accounts completely drained! Also, mail carriers are being robbed of their mail! Clearly, USPS is too dangerous to use!
Or is it? I queried my mail carrier. The reply: “Haven’t heard a thing about it.”
I’m not surprised, given that theft from a mailbox or carrier is a federal crime, and that forgery and presentation of a falsified financial instrument each carry additional stiff penalties, and bank tellers all have cameras and demand ID. Notice, too, there was no specific case cited in that article, just general fear-mongering.
Could this be one more push to undermine the post office because of its role in facilitating voting by mail?
Remember the large USPS mail-sorting machines decommissioned and destroyed before the 2020 election by Trump’s man? Remember Trump declaring victory, “before absentee ballots”?
Or maybe it’s just a business promotion masquerading as news.
Undermining trust in the U.S. mail doesn't serve democracy. Exhorting readers to abandon the last bastion of non-electronic secure communication based on a vague report with a Nerdwallet byline — when Nerdwallet‘s business appears to be online banking — is disgracefully bad journalism.
Meredith Parsons McComb
Traverse City
