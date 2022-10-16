City's Proposal 1 would undo public benefit
Traverse City taxpayers (at great expense) made their previously commercial waterfront into a public treasure. Don’t drain that public benefit into a developer’s pocket.
Also, I recall a meeting where the developers’ charts showed 17 stories as the “sweet spot” for investors. If this passed, could approval of “over 60 feet” become a minimum?
Finally, with Tax Increment Financing and Downtown Development Authority, resident taxpayers are left footing the entire infrastructure bill for these freeloaders. Vote no on the city's Proposal 1.
Meredith Parsons McComb
Traverse City
