Not Socialism, but Civilization
I was deeply troubled by Pat Buchanan’s weird dog whistle to Q-anon conspiracists at the end of his recent column. Democrats are not, never have been and never will be ”eating their children.” I’m sorry the Record-Eagle gave a platform to this evil slur.
If people would ask Siri “What is socialism?” the answer should make them less afraid. At some point, all people need roads, schools, police and health care. Sharing costs for essential services is not socialism; it is civilization.
Meredith Parsons McComb
Traverse City