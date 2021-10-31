Rebuild the Senior Center now
On Nov. 4 at noon supporters will gather outdoors at the Senior Center. You need not be a member or senior. One day, you or someone you know may use it. It’s time to build a worthy building on this well-deserved, magical location.
County commissioners’ insistence that county money not be used for a city property is moot. Stimulus money will be spent. So it’s not county taxpayer money going to the city but federal stimulus money. It’d enhance the community, especially for those impacted severely by isolation and death from COVID-19. The Senior Center keeps seniors healthier longer. As a recreation center, it would be cost effective.
How long has the current building been there? I suspect the linoleum is older than Steve Nyland, who instigated the Nov. 4 event. Didn’t he deliver my family’s Record-Eagle from his bike? He now hosts the Men’s Club at the Senior Center. Think of what Traverse City was like when this cute little building was built.
Multiple architectural plans have been drawn and debated, with a clear favorite. It allows the current building to operate during construction of a new, worthy facility on the same property.
Build it on the Bay. Now. You’ll soon be old enough to enjoy it.
Meredith Parsons McComb
Traverse City